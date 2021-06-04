Mayweather to give Spence pointers on how to beat Pacquiao

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is backing up Errol Spence Jr. in his fight against Manny Pacquiao.

In fact, he said he plans to give his fellow undefeated champion some pointers on how to beat the Filipino legend.

“I’m high on Errol Spence, I’m behind my people first and always so, of course, I want to see Errol Spence win,” Mayweather, who is set to face YouTuber Logan Paul in an eight-round exhibition, told Fight Hub.

Mayweather outpointed Pacquiao during their face-off in 2015 which was one of the most lucrative bouts in history.

The fight broke pay-per-view records in the US, with 4.6 million buys and over $410 million in revenue, surpassing the previous $150 million revenue record set by Mayweather vs. Canelo Álvarez, and the 2.48 million buy record set by 2007's Oscar De La Hoya vs. Mayweather.

Mayweather said he will ring up Spence once he gets done with Paul.

“Actually, I’m going to call him and give him some pointers. I want to see Errol Spence win,” he said.

Pacquiao and Spence are scheduled to fight in Las Vegas on August 21.

