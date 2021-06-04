Kiefer Ravena mum about situation with Japan league, PBA

NLEX's Kiefer Ravena has decided to keep it quiet for now regarding his situation with the PBA and the Japan B.League club that signed him this week.

In an interview on The Boy Abunda Talk Channel, Ravena who was with his brother Thirdy and his girlfriend Alyssa Valdez, decided not to discuss about the issue.

"I'll probably pass on that one but we'll just see," said Ravena.

Ravena earlier bid adieu to the NLEX Road Warriors squad and the PBA as if to say he was already cleared to join the Shiga Lakestars.

Apparently it wasn't the case as his team said in an announcement that he will have to abide by the Uniform Players Contract which he signed with the NLEX and the PBA.

The PBA concurred.

"Only time can tell," was Ravena's response when prodded by Abunda about the matter.

His brother Thirdy is currently playing in the B.League for the San-En NeoPhoenix and recently signed a contract extension with the club.

"I'm definitely happy for him," Thirdy said in a brief interview posted on San-En's official YouTube account. "He's been wanting to play overseas ever since he was young, so I know that his dream of playing outside of the Philippines has finally happened."

"I'm excited as well, because I know that I'm gonna face him. That game should be pretty exciting," he added.

FROM THE ARCHIVES