Football: Kaya FC could get free pass in AFC Champions League

Kaya FC-Iloilo might advance automatically in the next round of the AFC Champions League after three Australian clubs withdrew from the preliminaries of the competition.

The Asian Football Confederation announced that the three clubs Sydney FC, Melbourne City FC, and Brisbane Roar will no longer participate in the tournament.

Kaya FC was supposed to battle Brisbane Roar.

"The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has taken note of Football Australia’s confirmation of the withdrawals of Sydney FC, Melbourne City FC and Brisbane Roar from the Group, Playoff and Preliminary stages of the 2021 AFC Champions League respectively," said the AFC in its announcement.

"The matter will now be referred to the relevant AFC Committees, with a decision to be communicated in due course."

The statement, however, did not specify the reason for the clubs' withdrawal.

