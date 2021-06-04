Football: Azkals to begin campaign in FIFA World Cup qualifiers on June 7



The Philippine Azkals have wrapped up its training in Doha, Qatar as they head to Sharjah, UAE for the joint 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

The nationals will begin their campaign on June 7.

"We express our utmost gratitude to our friends from Qatar Football Association and our kababayans for hosting us as we held camp in preparation for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers and AFC Asian Cup qualifiers," the team said in its social media account.

The Azkals will play against Guam, China and the Maldives.

"Training camp in Doha done! Few more days before our first match in the FIFA World Cup/AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers!" the team said.

"As we settle in Sharjah, UAE in anticipation for the actual competition, we keep our countrymen in our hearts and minds. We take pride in representing the country and playing for the flag and we’re hoping for your continued support as we embark on a fresh challenge."

