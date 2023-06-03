World No. 2 wakeboarder Raph Trinidad competes in Lithuania duel

Filipino athlete Raph Trinidad, the number 2 ranked wakeboarder in the world, is in Lithuania to battle in the Red Bull wake duel.

The two-time International Waterski and Wakeboard Federation silver medalist expects tough competition - with only the best in the world vying for the championship.

Since May 17 until last Wednesday, the 2019 SEA Games silver medalist has resided and practiced in Pampanga to cultivate and train adequately for the upcoming competition.

Trinidad knows that the competition will not be easy as only the best of the best in the world have been invited to the event, noting that, “what's special with this event is that all the top-notch athletes from around the world are gonna be there. We'll fight, I'll be the sole representative of the Philippines, and I'll do my best to make each and everyone of you proud. Wish me luck."

The 21-year-old said he needs to be consistent in executing his game plan.

He knows that there's no margin for error when he executes his tricks, while pulling off a clean landing is equally important to receive high scores from the judges.

In the wakeduel, Trinidad's performance and interaction with the kickers and obstacles will be the main focus.

Practice makes perfect, and that's why at the wake park he constantly keeps pushing himself to land difficult tricks.

“For me I’m just gonna focus on my consistency so to keep all of my tricks consistent," he said.

A victory will earn Trinidad 3,000 euros or a little over P180,000.

Trinidad's adventure does not end in Lithuania, because he will also participate in two more prestigious competitions in the UK next month: the Plastic Playground wake park championships and the World Championships of the WWA federation at Liquid Leisure in England.