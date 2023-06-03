Volleyball: Bacolod Tay Tung stuns NU-Nazareth for bronze

Bacolod Tay Tung finished on the podium in the 16-team Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League. Shakey's/Handout.

MANILA -- Bacolod Tay Tung High School pulled off an impressive sweep of the reigning UAAP juniors champions to clinch the bronze medal in the 2023 Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League (GVIL), Saturday at the San Andres Gym in Manila.

Bacolod Tay Tung turned back National University-Nazareth School, 25-14, 25-22, 25-15, to finish on the podium of the tournament.

It was a bounce back win for the regional powerhouse, after they fell short against Naga College Foundation in the semifinals.

Maria Dona De Leon showed the way with 13 points on 11 hits and two blocks, Maria Jothea Ramos chipped in 11 points while Alexia Montoro and Ana Hermosura fired six apiece in Bacolod’s statement win.

"Malaking bagay na ito. Malaking bagay na 'yung bronze na maiuuwi namin sa Bacolod," said coach Ian Macariola, whose wards took the fight out of the Lady Bullpups right off the bat with a masterful 25-14 win in the opening set.

Bacolod swept its group in the elimination play but fell prey to the resilient Naga side in the Final Four, 25-11, 23-25, 23-25, 23-25. This time, there was no denying the Bacolod spikers, even against the mighty NU-NS.

They weathered the Lady Bullpups' resistance in the second frame before going for the kill in Set 3.

"Character and attitude, yun ang nag-change sa amin. 'Yung skills andon na, given na yun. Inayos namin yung character namin for this game," added Macariola.

Kianne Louise Olango (16 points) was the lone bright spot for NU-NS, which absorbed its second straight loss in the worst possible time to miss out on a podium finish after bowing to California Academy in the other semis pairing, 25-23, 23-25, 22-25, 25-27.

Meanwhile in the classification matches, Adamson secured the fifth spot as Far Eastern U-Diliman captured the seventh place after contrasting wins against University of Santo Tomas and La Salle Lipa, respectively.

Adamson tamed UST via reverse sweep, 23-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-19, behind the 25 points of Shaina Nitura while Lovely Lopez (23 points) led FEU-Diliman’s close 19-25, 25-19, 25-20, 24-26, 17-15 win over La Salle Lipa.