UST Golden Tigresses Sisi Rondina raises the season Most Valuable Player trophy at the Mall of Asia Arena on May 15, 2019. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA – This has been a long-running open secret for almost a month, but the Choco Mucho Flying Titans on Saturday finally confirmed that they will be adding Sisi Rondina to their fold.

The beach volleyball star and former UAAP MVP is making a comeback in the indoor competition as she is set to debut with the Flying Titans in the Premier Volleyball League.

The former UST standout is set to join Isa Molde, Kat Tolentino, and Des Cheng as the wing spikers of Choco Mucho.

HERE COMES THE CHERRY BOMB!



The Choco Mucho Flying Titans welcome Cherry Ann “Sisi” Rondina to the team! 🤝



An unstoppable force on the sand and now on the court! Let’s all welcome, Sisi Rondina! 💜



Show your love and support for Sisi! #ChocoMucho #CMFT #TitanPride pic.twitter.com/tqLDwM5vaW — Choco Mucho Flying Titans (@CMFlyingTitans) June 3, 2023

She is expected to suit up starting the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference which will kicking off this June.

Rondina, whom fans have been wishing to see in the hardcourt for years already, devoted almost three years of her career to beach volleyball.

In fact, she became a two-time SEA Games bronze medallist in the biennial meet. However, they failed to secure a podium in the recently-concluded 2023 Cambodia Games.

Before the pandemic hit the country, Rondina powered the UST Golden Tigresses to a Finals appearance in UAAP Season 81 – ending a nine-year championship berth drought.

In the process, Rondina was named as the UAAP MVP and almost gave the Tigresses the title but ultimately lost to Ateneo Blue Eagles in three games in the finals.

The diminutive spiker also etched her name in the UAAP sand, having won the title four times and lifted the MVP plum in as many seasons.

Rondina was also instrumental in the Petron Blaze and Foton Tornadoes volleyball teams in the now-defunct Philippine Superliga.

In PSL, she managed to take the 2018 Invitational Cup 2nd Best Outside Spiker, 2019 All-Filipino Conference 2nd Best Outside Spiker, 2019 Invitational Cup 1st Best Outside Spiker, 2019 Invitational Cup Best Scorer.

RELATED VIDEO