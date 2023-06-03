PH leg of Asian Games Fun Run to be held in Tagaytay

Chinese dancer perform the presentation of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 during the closing ceremony of the Asian Games 2018 at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 2, 2018. Raminder Pal Singh, EPA-EFE/File.

MANILA -- The Philippine leg of the Hangzhou Asian Games Fun Run will take place on Monday in Tagaytay City, as the Olympic Council of Asia seeks to engage the whole continent in the build-up to the 19th edition of the Games in September.

The fun run is part of OCA's "Asian Games for All" campaign, and will start at 6:00 a.m. along Bacolod-De los Reyes Street with the Tagaytay City BMX and Skateboard Park as staging area.

According to Philippine Olympic Committee President Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, the country’s top athletes and sports officials are joining the fun run which is being staged 109 days ahead of the Asiad.

The Hangzhou Asian Games will take place from September 23 to October 8.

"As part of the OCA Family, the POC together with the national sports associations are one in celebrating and promoting the forthcoming Asian Games," Tolentino said in a statement.

The "Asian Games for All" campaign started in April, with a three-pronged approach: the National Olympic Committees: Hangzhou Asian Games Fun Run, Asian Games Youth Reporter Project and Hangzhou Asian Games Children’s Art Competition.

"We want all National Olympic Committees to get into the spirit of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou this September and participate in our promotional campaign," OCA Director General Husain Al Musallam said.

"The 'Asian Games for All' campaign will engage Asian society all over the continent and give everyone the chance to be involved in Hangzhou Asian Games," Musallam said. "Through this project, the OCA will help develop sport, culture and education among the youth of Asia and help to promote the values of respect, friendship, goodwill, peace and a clean environment."