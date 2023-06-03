More tickets will be available to the FIFA Women's World Cup starting next week. FIFA/Handout.

Nearly 250,000 additional tickets to the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will go on sale this week, FIFA announced.

All 64 matches in the tournament will have seats available for supporters, as tickets go on sale on Tuesday. This, after FIFA reviewed the available inventory for all matches and issued a further supply of tickets.

The tickets can be purchased via FIFA.com/tickets starting June 6.

"We are delighted that supporters in Australia, Aotearoa New Zealand, and across the globe will have more opportunities to purchase tickets for all 64 matches at this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup, which is now just 48 days from kick-off," said FIFA Chief Women’s Football Officer, Sarai Bareman.

"Many matches in both host countries have experienced significant interest and sales demand, so we trust that this latest supply of tickets will enable some truly passionate fans to secure seats at matches that they may have missed out on so far," she added.

Per Bareman, fans from over 150 countries have already purchased their tickets.

The latest release will include some Obstructed View Seats, meaning they may be affected following the finalization of necessary broadcast, media, and general stadium infrastructure. These tickets will be priced at a 50% discount compared to Non-Obstructed View Seats.

The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 marks the debut of the Philippine women's national football team at the global stage. The Filipinas qualified after reaching the semifinals of the AFC Women's Asia Cup in February 2022.

They are in Group A along with co-hosts New Zealand, Norway, and Switzerland. The Filipinas open their campaign on July 20 against Switzerland at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

Meanwhile, FIFA’s Official Ticket Resale Platform for the tournament is now live at FIFA.com/tickets.

Fans that cannot attend a match, or matches, for which they purchased tickets can submit some or all of their tickets for resale on the platform, in accordance with FIFA’s General Public Resale Policy.

