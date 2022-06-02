“I hope Joe (Devance, picture)would be 32 years old forever. And play for me forever,” Cone says. PBA Media Bureau/file

Tim Cone and Joe Devance will forever be linked as a winning tandem.

Together, they won 12 championships and had won at least a title each in all the three teams they’ve been a part of.

It’s no surprising that Cone feels differently now that he won’t have the ever reliable versatile player on his side.

“I hope Joe would be 32 years old forever and play for me forever. I feel naked coaching without him,” Cone wrote to ABS-CBN when asked about his thoughts about his long-time player’s decision to retire.

Devance announced his retirement on Wednesday night, but not after producing multiple championships he shared with Cone. They’ve first won a title with Alaska in the 2010 Fiesta Conference as members of the Alaska team.

When Cone moved to the Purefoods franchise, he brought the 6-foot-7 Devance with him and they won five championships capped by a grand slam in 2014.

They continued their winning ways with the league’s most popular team and they were able to capture six titles, including the latest one in the recently-concluded Governors’ Cup.

For Cone, his relationship with Devance goes beyond basketball.

“Joe had the unique understanding of how powerful relationships are in basketball, and through his relationships, he was able to mold and motivate his teammates and make them better,” Cone added.

“He was a great teacher and a team-builder, not to mention he was an incredibly skilled big man who could play any position, including point guard.

“But mostly, he was my friend and a great father to his children and a compassionate teammate. He’s truly, truly one of the great ones, and one of the most well-loved players of all time. Anybody who played with him will miss him.”