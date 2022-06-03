NU retains UAAP 3x3 women's crown

The NU Lady Bulldogs won a third straight championship in UAAP women's 3x3. UAAP Media.

CALATAGAN, Batangas — (UPDATED) National University (NU) remains the gold standard for women's basketball in the UAAP.

The NU Lady Bulldogs on Friday completed an undefeated run in the UAAP Season 84 women's 3x3 tournament at Crusoe, CaSoBe in Calatagan to retain their championship. This marks a third consecutive season that NU has won the women's 3x3 crown; they have won 20 straight games since the event was first held in Season 80.

The Lady Bulldogs, bannered by Gilas Pilipinas Women's standouts Camille Clarin and Angel Surada, outlasted University of Santo Tomas (UST), 21-18, in a thrilling final to secure the championship.

Clarin led the way for NU with eight points, including back-to-back two-pointers that put her team in control, 11-7, midway through the contest.

The Golden Tigresses did not go down without a fight, as a twinner by Jovylyn Pangilinan trimmed the deficit to two points, 17-15. Another Pangilinan two-pointer made it a one-point game, 18-17.

Clarin responded with a layup to push NU ahead, 19-17, before Angelica Soriano again put the Tigresses within one point. But the Lady Bulldogs had too many weapons: Ann Pingol scored inside to put NU on the hill, and off a Clarin miss, Kristine Cayabyab grabbed the offensive rebound and scored to end the game with still 58 seconds left on the clock.

And NU wins it! Cayabyab gives the Lady Bulldogs a 21-18 win against UST for the UAAP 3x3 gold. pic.twitter.com/tSXEGiVvCv — Camille B. Naredo (@camillenaredo) June 3, 2022

"It feels great. We went into this knowing what our goal was, but honestly, we didn't have as much preparation as we wanted," said Clarin, who also had eight rebounds and five assists in the final game.

"But, we still have that fire inside of us. As an NU Bulldog, you go into every game wanting to win, 'cause you know everyone is out for you," she added.

Cayabyab earned Most Valuable Player honors in the women's tournament, finishing with six points and seven boards in the final. Pingol had four points, and Surada had three points and seven rebounds.

Pangilinan had 14 points in the final, as the Tigresses played with just three women after veteran Tantoy Ferrer was forced to limp off just 56 seconds into the game after hurting her knee in the semis. Soriano had three points and Agatha Bron scored one.

The Lady Bulldogs finished the tournament with a perfect 8-0 record.

They were threatened in the semifinals, however, by a very game Ateneo de Manila University squad that forced a 20-all deadlock in the closing seconds.

Surada was unstoppable inside, however, as she scored the game-winner with four seconds left to send NU to the finals.

UST, meanwhile, cruised past University of the Philippines, 21-11, in their own semifinal match.