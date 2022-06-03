Mobile Legends: Why MSC will be held in Malaysia this year

MANILA -- The Southeast Asia Cup of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang will be returning in an offline setting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia this year, with a $300,000 prize pool at stake.

This will be the first time Malaysia will be hosting the tournament, after Indonesia from 2017 to 2018 and the Philippines in 2019.

It will also be the first time MSC will be held offline after almost 2 years, after the 2020 edition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the 2021 edition was held online.

Speaking at an event in Malaysia formally announcing the tournament's details, Moonton Games' Fikri Rizal Mahruddin said it was fitting to celebrate the MSC's return in the birthplace of its esports scene.

"[It will return to] the birthplace of ML:BB professional esports - Malaysia. We are back in our home right now," Mahruddin, the marketing lead of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League - Malaysia said.

Moonton first started mounting major tournaments for ML:BB in 2017 when it announced a unified ML:BB Professional League for Malaysia and Singapore. Singapore later started a split of its on under MPL Singapore in 2021.

Moonton also partnered with Malaysia's Ministry of Youth and Sports and Esports Integrated (ESI) for the tournament.

"Malaysia has produced many talented esports professionals who have flourished well in international and local competitions. MSC 2022 will help to propel Malaysia's esports ecosystem to new heights, well in line with our vision as a vibrant esports hub to nurture our locals to become world-renowned esports athletes," Seri Ahmad Faizal bin Dato’ Azumu, the Minister of Youth and Sports, said during the event.

The event will be held from June 11-19 in the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre, with two Filipino teams -- Omega Esports and RSG Philippines -- attending.