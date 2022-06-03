MMA: Olsim ekes out tight decision win vs Mezabarba

Team Lakay’s Jenelyn Olsim hacked out a tough decision win over Brazil’s Julie Mezabarba Friday night in ONE 158 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Olsim fought her way back to the winners’ circle by scoring big on her takedowns, which were good enough to merit her a split decision.

With the victory, Olsim was not only able to bounce back from her loss to Ritu Phogat of India in the ONE Atomweight Grand Prix, she also snapped Mezabarba’s 6-fight win streak.

After feeling it out with the Brazilian, the Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist registered a couple of takedowns in the first round.

Mezabarba was able to land a few highlight shots on Olsim, but the Filipina still managed to score more takedowns in the next two stanzas.

Olsim now holds a pro record of 6-3 as Mezabarba fell to 9-4.