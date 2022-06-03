Gilas call-up a dream come true for UST's Concepcion

CALATAGAN, Batangas -- Getting a call-up to the Philippine national team program came as a shock to University of Santo Tomas (UST) big man Sherwin Concepcion, but he is raring to show what he can contribute for Gilas Pilipinas.

Concepcion is one of 18 players selected to the Gilas Pilipinas pool for FIBA events in July, as head coach Chot Reyes decided to go with a youthful group full of collegiate standouts while the PBA season is in full swing.

"'Di ko talaga in-expect," Concepcion said at the sidelines of the UAAP Season 84 3x3 competition in Crusoe, CaSoBe in Calatagan. "Parang panaginip lang."

"Ang daming gustong makarating diyan, [at] tinawagan nila ako para mapabilang sa Gilas Pilipinas," he also said.

Concepcion's role in the national team will likely be as a floor spacer; he developed a reputation for being a shooter during the past UAAP season with the Growling Tigers. The 6-foot-2 big man averaged 10.6 points per game while shooting 29.7% from long distance for UST.

"Ibibigay ko lang 'yung best ko, kasi ang daming gustong makarating dito," said the 25-year-old Concepcion, who is also looking forward to teaming up with his collegiate rivals when he reports to the national team.

Reyes has also called up Ateneo de Manila University's Ange Kouame, SJ Belangel, Dave Ildefonso and Geo Chiu; University of the Philippines' James Spencer and Carl Tamayo; and Far Eastern University's RJ Abarrientos.

Also joining the team are Colegio de San Juan de Letran's Rhenz Abando, incoming De La Salle University rookie Kevin Quiambao, Gilas cadet William Navarro and Francis Lopez, as well as Japan-based professionals Thirdy Ravena, Dwight Ramoos and Justine Baltazar.

"Excited ako kasi noong UAAP, wala munang kaibi-kaibigan. Laban lang muna. Sa labas na lang magkakaibigan," he said.

Concepcion will join Gilas in practice after the UAAP 3x3 competition, where he has so far led UST to a 4-2 record in pool play, as of this writing.

The national team will compete in the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers as well as the FIBA Asia Cup in July.

