Naoya Inoue will most likely wield his devastating body punches once again when he meets Nonito Donaire for the second time on June 7.

The two are scheduled for a sequel of their classic slugfest which ended up as 2019's Fight of the Year. Inoue won that bout on points after flooring Donaire with a painful liver shot in the 11th round.

"Tatargetin ulit ni Inoue ang bodega ni Donaire. That's a certainty. Magaling na body puncher si Inoue at napabagsak nga ni Inoue si Donaire gamit ang body punch," said boxing analyst Atty. Ed Tolentino.

This is why Donaire will have to move around more frequently and stick his jab whenever Inoue tries to set up the left hook to the body.

"We don't want Donaire to be a stationary target. Si Inoue maliit lang e. So if you stand in front of him he's going to bombard you," said Tolentino.

From the World Series of Boxing Twitter

"If he uses the jab kasi, hindi makakapasok si Inoue. Medyo kakapusin ang kanyang suntok kasi may nakatukod sa kanyang mukha. Kailangang unahan ni Donaire."

Tolentino said other fighters would not have survived that body shot sustained by Donaire.

But the "Filipino Flash" shrugged it off and managed to finish the remainder of the fight. This is what makes Donaire special, said the analyst.

"It will always be a mystery how Donaire survived that body shot. May kaunting psychological advantage si Donaire kasi iniisip ni Inoue, 'Best punch ko nakatayo pa rin e.' Iyon ang pwedeng igiit ni Donaire dito," he said.

"Pero sabi nga natin very dangerous si Inoue coming in, body shots and everything. So you'd like to put up something to derail the 'Monster.' Tingin ng marmi imposible, pero Donaire has the skills."