Puncher’s chance? Ex-rival Hatton says Pacquiao could surprise Spence

Pacquiao connects with a right to the face of Ricky Hatton during their junior welterweight title fight in Las Vegas on May 2, 2009. Pacquiao beat Hatton by 2nd-round TKO. Al Bello, Getty Images via AFP/file

Retired professional boxer Ricky Hatton warned undefeated American champion Errol Spence Jr. from underestimating Manny Pacquiao when they clash on August 21 for the WBC and IBF welterweight world titles.

In a Metro column, Hatton said Pacquiao, 42, is still capable of pulling off surprises similar to what he did against Keith Thurman.

"You would think that the reflexes might be starting to go a bit on Manny Pacquiao. But every now and again you get the odd freak," said the former British champion, who was knocked out by Pacquiao in 2 rounds in 2009.

"We can’t point out Manny Pacquiao’s age and say he can’t do it . . . But if you are still performing at the highest level, why not?"

Although Hatton described Pacquiao as one of the all-time great boxers, he acknowledged he can't help but worry the Filipino might end up getting hurt.

"We don’t want to see him get hurt. But you have got to put faith in him and the team behind him and assume they are clever enough to know what they are doing," Hatton said.

"He will certainly have to raise his game again against Spence, he is a hell of a fighter.

RELATED VIDEO