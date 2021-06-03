PBA's Marcial says status quo remains for Kiefer Ravena

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA has not shifted its stance on Kiefer Ravena's upcoming participation in Japan's B.League.

Ravena, who has an active contract with the NLEX Road Warriors, signed with the Shiga Lakestars for the 2021-22 season as an Asian import. He joins younger brother Thirdy, who is playing for the San-En NeoPhoenix.

But the PBA's rules bar Ravena from making such a move, as he is bound by a uniform player contract (UPC) to his team as well as the league.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial was firm on his statement on Wednesday, and made it clear Thursday that the situation has not changed.

"Wala pa (na update)," Marcial told ABS-CBN News, stressing once again that Ravena cannot play in another league while he remains under contract with NLEX.

"Hindi pwede," he said.

NLEX on Wednesday night said that they "understand and support Kiefer's desire for personal advancement," but could not release the guard from his contract.

Instead, the Road Warriors said they have to "abide by the rules and regulations that govern the league." Thus, "the Japan engagement of Kiefer will need to conform to the terms of the UPC as well as the rules and policies of the PBA."

Ravena, however, has shown no signs of backing down from his decision. In his own statement on Wednesday night, Ravena expressed his gratitude to NLEX management "for giving me your blessing and backing me in this next stage of my career."

He also thanked the PBA "for always supporting me."

It remains to be seen how the situation will be resolved. Ravena is set to be introduced by Shiga in a press conference on Monday.

