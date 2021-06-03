LOOK: Dasmarinas keeps self busy ahead of Inoue fight

Filipino boxer Michael Dasmarinas went down to business upon his arrival in the US, and made his final preparations for his world title fight against Japan's unified bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue.

The 25-year-old nicknamed "Hot 'n Spicy" trained at Freddie Roach's Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles, California for the final touches ahead of the WBA-IBF bantamweight title bout on June 19.

The Bicolano lefty earned the mandatory shot by outclassing fellow Filipino Kenny Demecillo in March 2019.

Dasmarinas and Inoue will be squaring off at the Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas Nevada.

The Pili, Camarines Sur native owns a 30-2-1 (20 KOs) record.

Inoue, meanwhile, owns a 20-0 (17 KOs) record. Although his most recent bout was a quick demolition of Jason Moloney in October 2020, his most notable fight was his decision victory over now WBC bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire Jr.

