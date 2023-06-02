Photo from Camille Naredo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Top UAAP players Angel Canino and Bella Belen threw their support for their senior teammates who have decided to enter the professional league.

During the 2023 Collegiate Press Corps Awards, the only rookie-MVPs of the UAAP women’s volleyball said they are proud of their “ates” for making it to professional teams F2 Logistics Cargo Movers and Chery Tiggo Crossovers.

According to the reigning UAAP Season 85 MVP Canino, she saw the journey of her seniors Jolina dela Cruz and Mars Alba, especially in their final year when they finally ended a five-year title drought for De La Salle University.

“Sobrang proud lang ako sa mga ates ko kasi siyempre they’ve achieved so much in life, especially in volleyball. Alam ko kung ano pinagdaanan nila, yung ups nila, yung lows nila sa volleyball,” Canino said.

She is also excited to see how they will showcase their skills in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

Dela Cruz and Alba are not moving far from the La Salle system as they signed with the Cargo Movers ahead of the PVL Invitational Conference, joining the likes of Kim Fajardo, Kianna Dy, Myla Pablo, Ara Galang, and Majoy Baron with F2 under the interim coach Regine Diego.

For Season 84 MVP Belen, she is proud to know that Jennifer Nierva, Joyme Cagande, and Cess Robles got recognized by pro squads after putting National University on top of the volleyball scene.

Last year, Belen and the three seniors made a historic performance in the UAAP when they clinched the title with a perfect 16-0 record and ended their 65-year championship drought.

“Sobrang proud po ako sa mga ates ko lalo na’t magkakasama pa sila sa pro. Meron po silang goal sa volleyball. I’m so happy na na-recognized sila ng iba’t ibang coaches,” Belen said.

Nierva, Cagande, and Robles are taking their talents to the Crossovers, joining top recruit Eya Laure and Imee Hernandez.

The five players will try to help the Crossovers win another PVL title with Mylene Paat and EJ Laure.

La Salle had the last hurrah in Season 85 when they swept the Lady Bulldogs in the Finals series, 2-0, but both via comeback victories.