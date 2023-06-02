PBA on Tour: Munzon-led NorthPort pulls off stunner vs TNT

PBA Images

NorthPort broke away from Talk 'N Text late in the game to pull off an 99-90 upset in the PBA On Tour exhibition on Friday night at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Joshua Munzon anchored the Batang Pier’s 11-0 wind-up to notch their first victory after two successive defeats in the preseason games.

Munzon scored 16 points to go with his two rebounds and two assists, while MJ Ayaay had 15 markers, four rebounds and an assist.

The Texters, who played minus Mikey Williams and Jayson Castro, actually led by 10 points, but the Batang Pier managed to make it a close contest in the third quarter.

In the fourth period, Munzon poured six of his 16 points in the final stretch for a 95-90 lead. They never relinquished the advantage after that.

It was TNT's first defeat in the tour, ruining Glenn Khobuntin's 24-point effort.

