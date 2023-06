Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat passes the ball during Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Jesse D. Garrabrant, NBAE/Getty Images via AFP

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets, fueled by a triple-double from Nikola Jokic, dominated the Miami Heat on the way to a 104-93 victory in game one of the NBA Finals on Thursday.

Two-time Most Valuable Player Jokic scored 27 points with 10 rebounds and 14 assists to lead the Nuggets, who are in the championship series for the first time in franchise history.

They host game two of the best-of-seven series on Sunday.

