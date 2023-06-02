BVR on Tour: Candon, Sipalay legs up for June

Handout photo

The Beach Volleyball Republic on Tour (BVR) will hold back-to-back tournaments for the month of June.

First stop of the country's biggest beach volleyball circuit will be in Candon City, Ilocos Sur on June 17-18, and Sipalay City, Negros Occidental on June 24-25.

Coming off a successful BVR Recharged tournament at the Seafront Residences in Batangas last April 15, where the pairs of Gen Eslapor and Roma Joy Doromal, and Dominique Gabito and Alchie Gupiteo won in the women's and men's divisions, respectively, the BVR on Tour is ready to showcase the best talents in the sand court.

Now on its seventh year, BVR has been an avenue for competitive beach volleyball teams from the provinces to compete against the best Metro Manila collegiate and club teams.

First-time hosts in the BVR on Tour, Candon and Sipalay will have their own local qualifying tournaments to determine their representatives in the BVR leg.

There will also be beach volleyball workshops for local youth enthusiasts to learn the sport with their idols.