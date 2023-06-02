Photos from Michele Gumabao and Bernadeth Pons' Instagram accounts

MANILA – Beach volleyball veteran and former Far Eastern University standout Bernadeth Pons is making a return to indoor volleyball.

This after Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses confirmed to ABS-CBN News that Pons will be joining the Cool Smashers in the upcoming PVL Invitational Conference.

“Yes po, maglalaro po siya sa Creamline,” Meneses said via text message.

The confirmation came after weeks of speculations that the two-time SEA Games beach volleyball bronze medalist is set to don the pink and white jersey.

On Friday, Michele Gumabao also shared an Instagram story of the team welcoming Pons to the Creamline family.

Before making a name in the beach volleyball scene, Pons first lifted the FEU Lady Tamaraws to a finals appearance in the UAAP Season 80.

She also made an impact in the semi-professional league Philippine Superliga where she suited up for the multi-titled Petron team. She last played for the team in 2019 before the pandemic affected all tournaments.

Pons then joined the Rebisco group to focus on beach volleyball alongside Sisi Rondina. They copped the bronze in the 2019 Manila SEA Games and duplicated this feat in 2022 in Hanoi, Vietnam. However, they missed the podium in the recently concluded 2023 Cambodia meet.

In Creamline, Pons will be sharing the court with the likes of Alyssa Valdez, Jema Galanza, Tots Carlos, and Jia de Guzman.