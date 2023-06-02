From FilOil EcoOil Facebook page

Lyceum of the Philippines University stretched its winning streak to five games, thanks to a smooth-sailing 81-67 triumph over San Beda University in the 2023 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Pirates used a 35-point third quarter to run away from the Red Lions all the way to solo second in Group I of the premiere preseason.

John Barba skippered the pivotal period and had 22 points, while Enoch Valdez also added 15 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

"Halftime, chinallege ko lang sila kasi mas aggressive ang kalaban namin nung simula," said head coach Gilbert Malabanan.

LPU (6-2) can secure a slot in the next round with a win on Monday against College of St. Benilde (5-2), which is in a three-team logjam with Mapua University and Colegio de San Juan de Letran at the third- and fourth-spots.

"Happy kami kung nasaan kami ngayon kasi siyempre, dito sa preseason namin makikita kung gaano na kami kalayo," said Malabanan.

San Beda, on the other hand, was eliminated with its fifth loss in eight games. James Payosing led them with 12 points.