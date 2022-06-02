The UP Fighting Maroons celebrate after scoring against the FEU Lady Tamaraws in their UAAP Season 84 second round match. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) The University of the Philippines (UP) boosted its flickering Final 4 hopes after a straightforward triumph against Far Eastern University (FEU), Thursday morning at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Fighting Maroons recovered from a brief blip in the second frame en route to a 25-10, 25-19, 25-7 victory that snapped a two-game skid in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament.

The much-needed win hiked UP's record to 5-6 and kept it within striking distance of Ateneo de Manila University (5-5) and Adamson University (6-4) for a spot in the Final 4.

For the Lady Tamaraws, it was their eighth defeat in a row. At 1-10, they are now eliminated from the semifinal race.

"The players did a good job," UP coach Godfrey Okumu said after their swift win that took just an hour and 17 minutes to finish. "They did great work, they did their best."

"We've been struggling with finishing, and today, we were able to find a way. I would say the girls were fantastic today," he added.

With FEU converting just six kills, the Fighting Maroons won quickly in Set 1 but were made to work in Set 2, due in part to their own errors. The Lady Tamaraws were ahead, 18-17, before UP recovered behind rookie ace Alyssa Bertolano.

An ace by Bertolano highlighted a 6-0 blast for the Fighting Maroons that put them in control, 23-18. The Lady Tamaraws got one back off a hit by Jovelyn Fernandez, but Ethan Arce's hit from the middle and then a service ace assured UP of the win.

It was all UP from there, as FEU succumbed to their own errors in the third set that allowed the Fighting Maroons to win comfortably.

Three UP players finished in double digits led by Bertolano with 14 and Arce with 12, while Bustrillo had 12 points. Setter and team captain Marianne Sotomil earned Player of the Match honors after tallying 18 excellent sets.

The Fighting Maroons had a 36-19 advantage in kills and scored 11 points off their serve against a struggling FEU squad. None of the Lady Tams reached double figures, with Chenie Tagaod and Jean Asis each contributing six points.