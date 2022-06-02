MANILA -- (UPDATED) National University (NU) continued its unbeaten run to secure the first twice-to-beat advantage in the Final 4 of Season 84 UAAP women's volleyball on Thursday.

The Lady Bulldogs, who remained undefeated in 11 games, had it 25-20, 25-17, 13-25, 25-13 against the Adamson University Lady Falcons at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Despite dropping the third set after a horrendous scoring, NU went on to close out Adamson in the fourth.

Alyssa Solomon paved the way for the Lady Bulldogs with 20 points on 17 attacks and 3 services. Mhicaela Belen tallied 18 points and 11 excellent receptions, while Princess Robles had 12 points.

Trisha Genesis scored 8 points to go with her 9 receptions for Adamson, which also got 7 points each from May Ann Nuique and Krich Macaslang.

The Lady Falcons stayed in fourth place with a 6-5 win-loss slate.