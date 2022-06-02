Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – (UPDATED) De La Salle University snatched the solo second spot from University of Santo Tomas (UST) after fending off the Golden Tigresses, 25-23, 25-17, 22-25, 25-8, in the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball at Mall of Asia Arena Thursday.

The Lady Spikers snagged their third straight win to improve to 8-3 in the standings behind unbeaten National University (10-0). Meanwhile, the Tigresses slid to third after their second-straight loss for a 7-4 slate.

The win also avenged the heartbreaking five-set loss of La Salle to UST in the first round of eliminations.

It was a total team effort for the green and white squad as five players scored in double digits led by Leila Cruz with 15, and 13 each from Fifi Sharma and Thea Gagate.

The league's leading scorer Eya Laure, on the other hand, was limited to a career-low eight points.

After dropping the third, La Salle quickly regrouped in the fourth frame with a 4-0 start -- thanks to several errors of UST -- before pulling away eventually.

The lead ballooned to 9-2 as Alleiah Malaluan denied a struggling Laure. Malaluan then gave La Salle a 10-point lead off a service ace, 15-5, and never looked back.

In the third set, Laure got her game going with a string of combination plays followed by several errors of La Salle for an 8-4 UST lead.

Gagate, however, scored three consecutive points in the middle to steal the lead, 12-11, which eventually led to a 13-4 run, capped by Sharma’s hit, 17-12.

Ypril Tapia scored back-to-back points while Malaluan’s hit went wide to knot the match at 18. UST finally regained the lead after a couple of hitting errors from La Salle, 20-18.

The Lady Spikers managed to tie the game anew off Tigresses’ unforced errors, 21-all. UST held on to reach match point after a block of Hernandez before Tapia ended the set with an ace.