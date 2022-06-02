Defending champion Ateneo de Manila cruised past University of the East (UE), dropping the hard-luck Lady Warriors in straight sets in Season 84 UAAP women's volleyball at Mall of Asia Arena in Thursday.

The Lady Eagles were dominant all the way in a 25-16, 25-22, 25-11 win against UE to boost Ateneo's bid for the Final 4.

Vanie Gandler paced Ateneo with 14 points, including the last 4 markers that sealed the victory for the Blue Eagles. She also had 13 attacks and 1 ace.

Faith Nisperos tallied 13 points, while AC Miner and Joan Narit each scored 8 markers.

Ateneo is now tied with Adamson at fourth place, each with 6-5 win-loss slates. They will face off Saturday.

UE fell to its 11th straight defeat.

Ja Lana had 11 points and 7 receptions for the Lady Warriors, who also got 7 points from Rhea Manalo.