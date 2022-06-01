UAAP: Abadiano spearheads UP's bid for 3x3 crown

Gerry Abadiano will lead the way for UP in the UAAP Season 84 3x3 event. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- After ending a long title drought in men's basketball, the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons now set their sights on a golden double.

UP is one of seven teams competing in the UAAP Season 84 3x3 tournament, which opens on Thursday at CaSoBe in Calatagan South Beach, Batangas.

Led by Gerry Abadiano, who represented the country in the FIBA 3x3 U18 Asia Cup in 2019, the Fighting Maroons also have Harold Alarcon, AJ Madrigal, and Brix Ramos on their roster.

UP will go up against National University (NU) to open a heavy 14-game schedule at 10:30 a.m.

Ateneo de Manila University, second placers in last month's men's basketball competition, will face fabled rival De La Salle University to set in motion its 3x3 campaign at 12:30 p.m.

The Blue Eagles will be represented by Chris Koon, Geo Chiu, Inand Fornillos, and JC Fetalvero, while Donn Lim, Ralph Cu, Emman Galman, and Ben Phillips will banner the Green Archers.

In the women's division, the decorated NU Lady Bulldogs will be led by Camille Clarin, known for drilling in the buzzer-beater in the Philippines' stunning 10-9 win over No. 6 The Netherlands in the 2019 FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup.

NU, which also has Angel Surada, Kristine Cayabyab, and Karl Ann Pingol in the line-up, will begin its title bid against University of Santo Tomas' Tacky Tacatac, Reynalyn Ferrer, Agatha Bron and Joylyn Pangilinan, at 11:15 a.m.

Far Eastern University, starring Mikee Antonio, Mary Julianne Manguiat, Danica Pacia and Camille Taguiam, plays Ateneo, featuring Jhazmin Joson, Lettice Miranda, Dyna Nieves and Sandra Villacruz, at 10 a.m. to usher a 14-game bill in the distaff side.

The top four teams after the single-round eliminations of both divisions will clash in the knockout semifinals Friday.

The one-game championship will be played on the same day.

The 3x3 tournament is now included in the general championship race for the first time.