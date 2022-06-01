Jenelyn Olsim. Handout photo

You can now count Thailand’s Stamp Fairtex among the many people who have shown support for the talented Team Lakay standout Jenelyn Olsim.

Olsim is set to take on Julie Mezabarba in ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium this Friday. Stamp believes Olsim’s more developed ground game will be the difference in this atomweight clash.

“I predict that Jenelyn will win. In my opinion, Julie’s strength is striking and of course, she’s got weaknesses on the ground game. While Jenelyn’s strengths are the same as Julie’s, Julie’s weakness is that she doesn’t have enough skill on the ground,” said Stamp.

“I think both of them are strikers so it’s equal, but Jenelyn will have the advantage because she also has the ground game.”

OIsim has gone 2-1 in ONE Championship since making her main roster debut. A ONE Warrior Series product, the Team Lakay star comes from a striking background, particularly the Baguio City-based faction’s specialty of Wushu. But the 25-year-old has also shown she is adept in the grappling arts.

In ONE: Fist of Fury III in March 2021, Olsim surprised fans with a power guillotine against Maira Mazar.

No one expected Olsim to beat a Brazilian at her own game, but the Filipina showcased her grittiness and winning mentality.

Stamp, herself, has had her own run-in with Olsim’s upcoming opponent, after the former two-sport ONE World Champion scored a unanimous decision victory over Mezabarba in the semifinal round of the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix late last year.

As such, the Thai superstar knows what Olsim needs to do to win, and that’s to utilize her southpaw stance to keep Mezabarba on her heels throughout the fight.

“Please do a lot of left kicks because Julie does not have a good defense against southpaws,” Stamp said.