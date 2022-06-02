Mark Caguioa sits at the Ginebra bench during the PBA Governors' Cup. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Is Ginebra stalwart Mark Caguioa retiring from the PBA?

His coach, Tim Cone, believes as much even as the veteran has yet to make a formal announcement as to the next steps in his basketball career.

The 42-year-old Caguioa is not part of Barangay Ginebra's roster for the 2022-23 PBA Philippine Cup, and their team governor, Alfrancis Chua, said the player "needs to fix something" but did not categorically state that Caguioa is retiring.

Speaking at the PBA's media day on Thursday, Cone revealed that the former PBA Most Valuable Player did not want to make a big fuss when he steps away from the game.

"Mark wanted to really quietly, quietly retire. We asked him for a ceremony, we asked him to retire his number and he turned it all down," said Cone. "'I don't want any fanfare. I'd just rather retire quietly.'"

"He is retired," Cone said of Caguioa. "He hasn't been attending practice and apparently, he is not under contract anymore. I haven't had a chance to speak to him. But I know he's been in contact with Alfrancis Chua."

Caguioa has spent his entire career with Ginebra since being taken with the third overall pick in 2001. During his time with the Gin Kings, he won nine championships and was the MVP in 2012.

But injuries have severely limited him in the past few seasons, and he has not suited up for the Gin Kings since November 2020.

Cone clarified that he has yet to personally talk to Caguioa about retiring, but that the player did not want to make a big deal about it, should it happen.

"It is my understanding that we did talk to him about retiring and he didn't want any fanfare," said the Ginebra coach.

Chua has already said that Caguioa will be welcome back to Ginebra anytime he wants to return, and hinted that there is a place in their coaching staff ready for the guard.

Cone, for his part, said that he hopes both Caguioa and his longtime backcourt partner, Jayjay Helterbrand, will return at some point so their careers can be celebrated by the franchise as well as their fans.

"We're hoping at some point that he and Jayjay would come back and give the fans a chance to have a proper goodbye," said Cone. "But that's really up to them."