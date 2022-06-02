MMA: More confident Olsim out to finish Mezabarba

Jenelyn Olsim believes she’s learned a lot from her loss in the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix semifinals to Ritu “The Indian Tigress” Phogat late last year, and it’s something she plans to show in her next fight.

Olsim returns to action when she tangles with fellow Grand Prix semifinalist Julie Mezabarba in a 3-round atomweight MMA bout in ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen this Friday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The 24-year-old believes she’ll come into the fight more confident, something she lacked in her matchup with the Indian.

“Coach Mark [Sangiao] has been adamant in saying that I have to build my confidence. I think that’s true. I have to be more composed for my next fight. I have to become confident wherever the match goes,” Olsim said.

”For example, I have to be confident when it comes to wrestling. I don’t have to be tense or pressured, so when I get to that point, I know what to do.”

She’ll have to bring that kind of confidence against the Brazilian, especially since Olsim wants to get into the winner’s circle in the most impressive way possible.

Wanting to prove she truly belongs among the division’s elite, Olsim promises to bring the fight to Mezabarba and secure a finish.

With a renewed sense of confidence, the rising star from Team Lakay knows she can get it.

“Like my coaches always say, work to finish. I want to finish this fight. I just have to follow my game plan and the finish will come,” Olsim said.

“I have to feel it out a bit, see what Julie brings to the table. If I can take her in striking, I’ll do it. If I can knock her out, I’ll do it. If I can’t, then I’ll bring her to the ground.”