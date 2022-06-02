MMA: Folayang sets sights on Akiyama, Northcutt

Team Lakay star Eduard Folayang. Handout photo



MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino mixed martial arts (MMA) legend Eduard Folayang is embracing the latest chapter of his storied career.

After conquering legendary Australian striker "The Gunslinger" John Wayne Parr in his first ONE Super Series fight, the 38-year-old Folayang revealed he is keen on facing either Yoshihiro ‘Sexyama' Akiyama in a mixed martial arts bout or Sage Northcutt in a wushu vs. karate spectacle.

"Sure, ‘Sexyama' is a very good challenge to pursue especially since he just came from a big win as well," Folayang said recently.

Akiyama recently ended a feud with fellow Japanese great Shinya Aoki at ONE X, where he pulled off an emotional second-round technical knockout victory after he survived Aoki's tricky submission attempts in the opening round.

While Folayang said he isn't sure whether or not he is willing to feature in another Super Series bout, a match against American sensation "Super" Sage Northcutt remains an enticing proposition.

"I'm honestly not sure about a Super Series fight but I really want a wushu vs. karate fight against Northcutt," Folayang said.

Folayang emerged victorious after a classic match against Parr at ONE Championship's landmark 10th-anniversary show in Singapore last March. It was "Landslide's" first win following a string of heartbreaking setbacks in MMA.

Though Folayang dominated the early going against Parr, the veteran Aussie turned back the clock to give the Filipino stalwart trouble in the final round.

Folayang, though, weathered Parr's late attack and took home the unanimous decision win. Team Lakay's elder statesman said his win against Parr was a gust of inspiration to him and it would motivate him in his future battles ahead.

"That win against JWP was a huge motivation-booster for me to keep going no matter what lies in my future fights," Folayang said.