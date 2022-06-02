MMA: Adiwang likes Olsim's chances vs Mezabarba

Team Lakay's Jenelyn Olsim in action. Handout photo

Lito Adiwang will surely be cheering at home while watching Jenelyn Olsim as she clashes against Julie Mezabarba of Brazil in a 3-round women's atomweight fight on Friday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Adiwang, who is recovering from an ACL injury, said Mezabarba may look to be the stronger fighter, but he believes fellow Team Lakay fighter Olsim has the edge on everything else.

"Speed and power nasa kanya and may ground pa siya, iyun ang edge niya," said the "Thunder Kid."

"Physically, malakas si Mezabarba, Pero sa speed ang power doon ako mas bilib kay Jen. Mas accurate ang strikes niya."

Adiwang said the mental aspect of the game will also play a crucial part in the outcome of the bout.

"Magkakatalo sila sa win to win especially in the second and third round," he said.

Adiwang added that Olsim will have not problem regarding her conditioning since she is coming off a stint in the recent 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi where she won bronze in Vovinam, which dealth mainly on stand up action.



"Nadoble ang training niya. May training sila sa vovinam and training sa MMA, so 'yung conditioning on point talaga ngayon," he said.

"Isang positive iyong lumaro siya sa Vovinam lalo't striker ang kalaban niya. Nasharpen ang tools niya sa striking."

Adiwang is taking a breather from MMA as he recovers from the torn ACL in his right knee which he sustained during his fight with Jeremy Miado.

He underwent surgery two weeks ago and is patiently undergoing rehab for a speedy recovery.