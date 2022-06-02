Can Eya Laure lead UST to another win against La Salle? UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- University of Santo Tomas (UST) and De La Salle University face off in a high stakes match on Thursday at the Mall of Asia Arena, with the winner gaining sole possession of second place in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament.

The Golden Tigresses and the Lady Spikers currently have identical 7-3 win-loss records, but it is La Salle that will enter the match with momentum after winning back-to-back games.

The Lady Spikers defeated Far Eastern University (FEU) and the University of the Philippines (UP) in consecutive matches. Against the Fighting Maroons, they recovered from slow starts in each set to book a sweep.

"Hopefully next time, 'di na ganoon," said La Salle assistant coach Benson Bocboc, who knows they cannot afford a similarly bad start against the Golden Tigresses.

UST is itching to bounce back from a three-set defeat to defending champion Ateneo de Manila University last Tuesday, which saw Eya Laure, the league's leading scorer, limited to just 14 points.

But the Lady Spikers are also deeply motivated, having lost to UST in five sets when they met in the first round. Laure torched La Salle for 28 points in that game, as the Tigresses recovered from a one-set deficit to take a 26-24, 22-25, 25-27, 25-23, 15-12 victory.

"Definitely babawi 'yung Lady Spikers against UST," Bocboc said. "Alam naman natin, long match 'yung nangyari sa UST. Breaks lang 'yun. Hopefully, we can come out on top."

Opening serve is at 12:30 p.m.

Opening the day's quadruple-header is UP vs. FEU, with the both teams looking to end skids. The Fighting Maroons have dropped back-to-back matches, while the Lady Tamaraws have lost their last seven games. FEU is already out of the running for a spot in the Final 4.

At 4 p.m., National University will gun for an 11th straight win against Adamson University (6-4).

Ateneo will face University of the East (0-10) in the final match of the day, scheduled for 6:30 p.m.