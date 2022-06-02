Houston's Jalen Green joins EASL as ambassador

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green scores against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first quarter of their NBA basketball game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 November 2021. Caroline Brehman, EPA-EFE

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino-American guard Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets has joined the East Asia Super League (EASL) as an investor and ambassador.

The league announced on Thursday that the 20-year old is the latest envoy of the up-and-coming league, joining former NBA players such as Baron Davis, Metta World Peace, and Shane Battier.

Green was the second overall pick of the 2021 NBA Rookie Draft, becoming the third player with Filipino heritage to make it to the league after Raymond Townsend and Utah's Jordan Clarkson.

As a rookie, Green averaged 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, and made the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

According to the EASL, Green will be active in their digital content and activations moving forward. The content produced with Green will provide an in-depth and authentic look into his everyday life focusing on his Asian heritage, NBA journey, fashion and more.

Since focusing on digital marketing in 2020, EASL has engaged with more than 100 players and influencers, producing content that has reached more than 430 million and generated more than 200 million video plays.

EASL, which has a 10-year agreement with FIBA, the world governing body of basketball, will bring eight of Asia's best teams in the region's top leagues together every week to compete for a $1-million prize.

It aims to be one of the top three leagues in the world by audience size and commercial revenue by 2025.