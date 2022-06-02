Golf: Yuka Saso ready to defend US Open title

Yuka Saso's Instagram page

Yuka Saso, the 2021 US Women's Open champion, is all set to defend her title at the Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in North Carolina.

Saso reminisced about her win in 2021 that shocked the golfing world when the unheralded rookie took the women’s golf game by storm.

She is still beaming with pride and gratitude after winning her first major that also granted her a 5-year LPGA tour card.

"It was amazing. It was life-changing, and at the same time, to have the trophy for a year, it was awesome," she said.

Saso also shared how special it was to be able to bring home the US Open trophy to the Philippines.

"Yeah, it's awesome. I got to visit very famous places with the trophy. It was awesome. It's the first time the U.S. Women's Open trophy going back to the Philippines," said Saso.

"It was awesome, and bringing back to my home club and seeing my friends back home after two years, and especially with the trophy, it was just awesome."

Although she is listed as one of the favorites this year, Saso admits she’s out there to have fun and take it one day at time and put on a good show.

"I just want to enjoy and have fun. I actually don't know. I don't even know if I'm nervous or not," she said. -- TJ Manotoc, ABS-CBN News