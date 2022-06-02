Boxing: Nietes challenges Ioka for WBO crown in Japan



MANILA, Philippines -- Veteran Filipino boxer Donnie "Ahas" Nietes looks to add another chapter to his career when he challenges Kazuto Ioka for the WBO world junior bantamweight title next month in Tokyo, Japan.

Nietes, a four-division world champion, won the title in December 2018 against Ioka but soon relinquished the belt. Some four years later, they will renew their rivalry with the Japanese star looking to defend his championship.

Probellum confirmed that the bout will be held at the Ota-City General Gymnasium on July 13.

"This was the fight I wanted the most and I am incredibly eager to win back my world title," Nietes said in a statement. "I have been in training since February for this fight but I really stepped up my levels when I knew it was confirmed."

"This rematch makes me excited and when I vacated the title in 2018 it was always in my mind that I would, one day, win it back. On July 13, that dream will become a reality," he added.

Nietes, 40, has won world titles at minimumweight, light flyweight, flyweight and up at 115 lbs, where he takes on Ioka for a second time.

Richard Schaefer, president of Probellum, is confident that Nietes will be up to the challenge against Ioka as he noted that the Filipino legend "has plenty left in the tank.""

"When he travels to Japan and rips the world title from Kazuto Ioka on July 13, it will rank as the greatest victory of his remarkable career," Schaefer predicted.

"What a story it would be for Nietes to recapture the title he first won almost four years ago, and to achieve that in a great champion’s backyard, would make it even more special," he added.

Nietes was inactive for nearly two years before returning to action on April 2021, when he defeated Pablo Carillo in the United Arab Emirates.

He followed it up with a split decision win against Norbelto Jimenez, also in UAE, last December 11.

