NLEX head coach Yeng Guiao and guard Kiefer Ravena. File photos. (c) B.LEAGUE/PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The NLEX Road Warriors have made the "best offer possible" for star guard Kiefer Ravena as the two sides try to work on a deal with just days to go before the start of the PBA's 47th season.

This, according to NLEX general manager and head coach Yeng Guiao, who said Thursday that he is hopeful they can come to an agreement with Ravena's camp.

"The contract of Kiefer is still under negotiation, but we made him an offer already. We made him an offer. Now the ball is on their court," Guiao told reporters during the PBA's media day at Novotel.

"It's up to them now to agree to the offer or not."

According to Guiao, Ravena wants to play for NLEX in the upcoming All-Filipino Cup, after which he intends to return to Japan's B.League and suit up for the Shiga Lakestars. Ravena, whom NLEX selected with the second overall pick in the 2017 Rookie Draft, spent the past season in Japan.

He was allowed to do so by the PBA Board of Governors under the condition that he will return to NLEX at the end of his contract. The veteran guard is already back in Manila and has been practicing daily with the Road Warriors, but Guiao said he has yet to agree to the terms put forward by the team.

"Ang counter-offer naman ng management namin is, at least one year man lang," Guiao explained. "Kasi, may plano siyang magbalik ng Japan, so ang plano niya is after one conference, babalik siya ng Japan."

"Ang sabi naman namin, baka naman pwedeng mga isang taon bago siya magbalik ng Japan. So andoon tayo ngayon," he added.

The coach assured that they offered Ravena the maximum that they can, as befitting a player of his caliber. Guiao added that he believes Ravena sincerely wants to return to the PBA, given that he continues to practice with the Road Warriors even though he is not yet under contract.

"We appreciate his sincerity to come back and play for us, kasi andiyan siya every day, kahit wala pang kontrata," said Guiao. "Hindi siya natatakot, kahit anong mangyari sa kanya."

"Siyempre hindi namin pwedeng i-guarantee 'yung mga benefits ng isang player na under contract, but he's still there. He's still playing for us, he's still practicing hard," he added. "I think it's an indication of his sincerity to play in the PBA again."

Ravena recently told ABS-CBN News that he is taking things a day at a time as he awaits the resolution of his contract status. Also waiting for the two sides to come to terms is the PBA Board, who will still have the final say on the situation.

Guiao is optimistic that they will be able to work things out soon, as NLEX braces for a season-opening game against TerraFirma on Wednesday.

"I'm hoping and praying, kasi ang laking bagay ni Kiefer eh. Ang laking bagay ni Kiefer for us to be competitive and to contend," he said. "So I hope magkaroon ng middle ground."

