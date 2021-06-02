WATCH: Pingris gets retirement greetings from President Duterte

Retired basketball star Jean Marc Pingris felt honored after receiving greetings from the President following his retirement.

"I express my most heartfelt solicitations to Mr. Jean Marc Pingris Jr, on the occasion of your retirement. You have inspired millions of Filipinos to excellent dedication and love of sports," President Rodrigo Duterte said in a message shared by he former Magnolia star on Instagram. "You have truly made our country proud."

Duterte wished "Pinoy Sakuragi" luck in his retirement years, urging the Gilas Pilipinas stalwart to remain an inspiration for the country.

"May you remain an inspiration not only to your family and friends but to all our kababayans who look up to you with high regard and admiration," Duterte said. "Mabuhay ka and maraming salamat to our Pinoy Sakuragi."

Pingris said it is an honor to be appreciated by the country's chief executive.

"Maraming salamat po President Duterte sa inyong walang sawang suporta sa Philippine basketball. Isang malaking karangalan po ang mapansin ninyo ako. It was my pleasure and an absolute honor to have served our country through the Gilas Pilipinas program. Maraming salamat po ulit," he said.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more in iWantTFC



