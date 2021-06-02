WATCH: Pacquiao kicks off training for title fight with Spence

Boxing champ and senator Manny Pacquiao has officially began his preparations for his upcoming WBC-IBF welterweight title fight against undefeated champion Errol Spence Jr.

In an Instagram post, the Filipino boxing legend was shown hitting the mitts and the speedball to kick off his camp in his Forbes Park mansion.

Pacquiao is set to meet Spence on Aug. 21 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He is expected to hook up with his coach and bosom friend Buboy Fernandez in a few weeks. Training will be intensified once he flies to California to meet long-time trainer Freddie Roach and conditioning coach Justine Fortune.

The last time Pacquiao fought was when he dominated Kieth Thurman to crown himself as the WBA super welterweight champion in 2019.

RELATED VIDEO