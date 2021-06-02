Thirdy, Alyssa congratulate Kiefer for B.League signing

Thirdy and Kiefer Ravena were teammates in Gilas Pilipinas during the first window of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers, held last February 2020. FIBA.basketball.

MANILA, Philippines -- Even as questions swirl about his stint with the Shiga Lakestars, Kiefer Ravena continues to receive a deluge of congratulations and well-wishes after signing with the B.League club on Wednesday.

Ravena became the second Filipino to sign in the Japanese league as an Asian import, following the footsteps of younger brother Thirdy who currently plays for the San-En NeoPhoenix.

Thirdy led the way in congratulating his brother, welcoming him to the league and hyping up their games for the next season. Shiga and San-En both play in the West division of the B.League.

"So proud of you," Thirdy said in an Instagram post. "Your dream of playing overseas has finally come to fruition."

"Life has thrown so many curveballs (perhaps too many) at you, yet you always come out stronger! I'll see you on the floor next season!" he added.

Thirdy and San-En went 12-47 last season, with the younger Ravena playing just 18 games as he dealt with injuries as well as a bout with COVID-19.

Shiga, meanwhile, compiled a 23-36 record, finishing sixth but missing the playoffs.

Also congratulating Kiefer is his girlfriend, Alyssa Valdez, who expressed her happiness at his latest achievement.

"Let your dreams be your wings, love," said Valdez. "Good luck on your new journey! I know that this is one of your biggest dreams and I know how important this is for you!"

"I’ve seen how hard you’ve been working for the past years not realizing that God is preparing you for something great!"

Fellow basketball players, including PBA stars Joe Devance and CJ Perez, and University of the Philippines transfer CJ Cansino, also congratulated Ravena on social media.

However, Ravena's stint with Shiga remains in peril as he has a contract with the NLEX Road Warriors, which binds him to the PBA as well. He will need a release from both the Road Warriors and the PBA to play in Japan.



