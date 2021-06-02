Tennis: Alex Eala seeded second in French Open Juniors

—Alex Eala of Philippines trains during the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 24, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Matthew Stockman, Getty Images/AFP

Filipina tennis star Alex Eala has been installed as the second seed in the juniors competition of the French Open, which starts on June 6 in Paris, France.

Ahead of Eala at No. 1 is Andorra's Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva.

The 16-year-old Eala is coming off a confidence-building performance at the W25 Platja D’Aro in Spain, where she reached the finals of the women's doubles together with Russian partner Oksana Selekhmeteva.

Eala is currently at No. 3 in the ITF's junior rankings, and is now ranked 624th by the WTA, a rise of 37 places.

Russian players Polina Kudermetova and Diana Shnaider are seeded third and fourth, respectively, while American Robin Montgomery is the fifth seed.

Eala is seeking to improve upon her performance in Roland Garros last year, where she reached the semifinals but lost to eventual champion Elsa Jacquemot of France, 4-6, 3-6.

Eala, a Rafa Nadal Academy scholar, opened 2021 on a strong note as she bagged her first-ever women's singles professional title at the Rafa Nadal Academy World Tour in Manacor, Spain.

She also had decent showings in her recent singles campaign in Bellinzona, Switzerland; Grenoble, France; and Manacor, Spain. Eala likewise had a stint in the qualifying tournament of the 2021 Miami Open last March.

