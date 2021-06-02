Spence's southpaw stance could cause problems for Pacquiao

Manny Pacquiao has many things to worry about when he takes on unified welterweight king Errol Spence Jr.

Aside from being younger and undefeated, Spence is a lefty like Pacquiao.



"When was the last time Manny Pacquiao fought a fellow southpaw? It was against David Diaz, and David Diaz wasn't as talented as Errol Spence," said fight analyst Nissi Icasiano.

"The last southpaw that gave him problems was Agapito Sanchez."

Pacquiao usually causes problems against orthodox fighters, but it might be different this time when he fights someone with the same stance as him.

"It's true that southpaws create problems with right-handed fighters. But in this fight, he won't be having that advantage," said Icasiano.

There are other attributes of Spence that will also have to be factored in.

"The other side of his game is his inside fighting skills where a lot of fighters struggle to withstand his aggression, body work and power," said the analyst.

But this also proves Pacquiao's eagerness to take on a stiff challenge despite heading into the final years of his boxing career.

"For Manny Pacquiao, it just goes to show he is not afraid to take on the young lions of his division. While Floyd Mayweather is busy playing catch-up with a YouTuber, the Filipino icon is making a big leap in perhaps the final stretch of his illustrious career. If he wins, it will definitely bolster Pacquiao's career as a boxer," said Icasiano.

