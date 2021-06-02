SEA Games medalists reunite in beach volleyball training camp

The national teams for beach volleyball for men and women train on three courts set up on the beach of Villa Del Mar Resort in Barangay Saud in Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte. Photo courtesy of the PNVF.



MANILA, Philippines -- Beach volleyball stars Jude Garcia and Sisi Rondina are finding their form as the national beach volleyball team goes full blast in its preparations for the AVC Continental Cup.

The national team pool is in the midst of a training camp in Pagudupud, Ilocos Norte, ahead of the event that serves as a qualifier to the Tokyo Olympics.

Rondina reunited with her longtime partner Bernadeth Pons, while Garcia was able to team up once again with Anthony "Krung" Arbasto.

Making up for lost time, the players -- who are also part of the Creamline beach volleyball team -- are working out twice a day to gear up for the qualifiers. The competition is also part of their build-up for the 2021 Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam later this year.

"We've been training for almost two weeks," said Creamline beach volleyball program head Charo Soriano.

"Apart from getting used to the heat, we also have already desensitized to the routine twice-a-day sand court training," she added. "In between our sand court training, coach Paolo Escaño, our strength and conditioning coach, makes sure that the players are ready for their upcoming international competitions."

The Creamline players were recently treated to a restorative yoga session conducted by beauty queen-turned-yoga instructor Jamie Herrell.

"We've been working on other facets here in the bubble, too. We believe that mental toughness, emotional stability, and spiritual calmness will complement the physical aspect of the players' training program," said Soriano.

The Philippines will compete in the Continental Cup in Thailand's Nakhon Pathom province starting on June 18.