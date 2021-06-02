Guidelines set for training bubble of SEA Games-bound teams

MANILA, Philippines -- The Joint Administrative Order (JAO) No. 2020-0001 on Sports has issued supplemental guidelines for the conduct of bubble training of national teams that will compete in the 2021 Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam later this year.

The signatory agencies -- the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), Games and Amusements Board (GAB), and the Department of Health (DOH) -- made the joint order, which applies only to the members of the Philippine team.

The JAO covers both contact and non-contact sports. The athletes must be determined by their respective National Sports Association (NSA) in close coordination and endorsement by the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) or Philippine Paralympic Committee (PPC) to the PSC.

National athletes and personnel below 18 years old are required to have written parental consent.

"We would like to thank the government through the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases for approving the JAO guidelines. This will boost the morale of our national team members as they prepare for the 2021 SEA Games," said PSC chairman William "Butch" Ramirez.

The bubble-type training shall be implemented under strict supervision and monitoring of the PSC Medical Scientific Athletes Services Unit and JAO-designated Health and Safety Officers, who will continuously monitor the health status of all individuals involved during and after the activity.

Only areas placed under moderate and low-risk community quarantine classifications can host bubble training with a maximum number of individuals allowed -- based on the risk assessment of the PSC, POC, PPC, and respective NSA.

Plans and activities must be coordinated with the host local government unit and regional IATF.

The PSC is already studying the hosting of bubble training for athletics, boxing, karate and others in its Baguio facility.