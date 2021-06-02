12 players to attend Gilas Women tryout; Molina, De Jesus opt out

A dozen Filipino-American players will get their chance to impress national team coach Pat Aquino during a tryout in La Verne, California this weekend.
The event, organized by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas in cooperation with Fil-Am Nation Select, will feature several collegiate stars as well as pro hooper Mai-Loni Henson, who played for University of Washington before a stint in France.
The players who will attend are:
Mel Isbell – New Mexico State University
Gabby Rones – University of Nevada
Jessica Malzarte – Fresno Pacific University
Kiera Oakry – University of San Diego
Stefanie Berberabe – Westmont University
Kayla Revelo – University of Hawaii Hilo
Malia Bambrick – Pepperdine University
Mai-Loni Henson – University of Washington/France
Lynette Garon – Southwestern College
Alina Daffon – California State University Maritime Academy
Erica Cray – Huston Tillotson University
Nikki Villasin – North Park University
Organizers also invited former WNBA hopeful Chanelle Molina and Duke University's Vanessa de Jesus, but they were among those who opted out. Also opting out is Ella Fajardo, who has already represented the Philippines in 3x3.
"For those that opted out and couldn't make it, we also want to thank you as we understand athletes' crazy schedules," said FilAm Nation.
"We also say a big thank you to all the college coaches and compliance departments who worked with us to ensure the clearance of the ladies who are currently with an NCAA team."
Aquino, who has been in the US for several months now to scout talent, is expected to discuss the requirements that the players need to fulfill in order to be eligible for the Gilas Pilipinas women's team.
The tryouts will take place on June 5 and 6, Philippine time.
