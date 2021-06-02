12 players to attend Gilas Women tryout; Molina, De Jesus opt out

A dozen Filipino-American players will get their chance to impress national team coach Pat Aquino during a tryout in La Verne, California this weekend.

The event, organized by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas in cooperation with Fil-Am Nation Select, will feature several collegiate stars as well as pro hooper Mai-Loni Henson, who played for University of Washington before a stint in France.

The players who will attend are:

Mel Isbell – New Mexico State University

Gabby Rones – University of Nevada

Jessica Malzarte – Fresno Pacific University

Kiera Oakry – University of San Diego

Stefanie Berberabe – Westmont University

Kayla Revelo – University of Hawaii Hilo

Malia Bambrick – Pepperdine University

Mai-Loni Henson – University of Washington/France

Lynette Garon – Southwestern College

Alina Daffon – California State University Maritime Academy

Erica Cray – Huston Tillotson University

Nikki Villasin – North Park University

Organizers also invited former WNBA hopeful Chanelle Molina and Duke University's Vanessa de Jesus, but they were among those who opted out. Also opting out is Ella Fajardo, who has already represented the Philippines in 3x3.

"For those that opted out and couldn't make it, we also want to thank you as we understand athletes' crazy schedules," said FilAm Nation.

"We also say a big thank you to all the college coaches and compliance departments who worked with us to ensure the clearance of the ladies who are currently with an NCAA team."

Aquino, who has been in the US for several months now to scout talent, is expected to discuss the requirements that the players need to fulfill in order to be eligible for the Gilas Pilipinas women's team.

The tryouts will take place on June 5 and 6, Philippine time.

