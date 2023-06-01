PVL: Petro Gazz signs Galdones, Ipac

From Petro Gazz's Facebook page

MANILA -- Petro Gazz on Thursday announced its new acquisitions as it continued to beef up its roster for the 2023 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference.

The Angels signed former University of Santo Tomas Tigress KC Galdones and former BaliPure blocker Norielle Ipac.

"Unlocking a new chapter of volleyball excellence. Embrace the excitement as we welcome our newest player to the squad, KC Galdones!" Petro Gazz said in a recent social media post.

"From the sidelines to the spotlight, we proudly welcome our newest Angel, Julia Ipac. Get ready for greatness!" the team said as it welcomed Ipac.

Ipac and Galdones will team up with Petro Gazz's front line that includes Best Middle Blockers Remy Palma and MJ Phillips.

It their recent PVL stint, the Angels managed to put up a fight against Creamline in the All-Filipino Conference.