Labadan in finals of 2 events in Asian Rhythmic Gymnastics meet

Breanna Labadan qualifies for finals of two gymnastics events in the Asians. Handout photo

MANILA -- Breanna Labadan advanced to the finals of two events -- the individual all-around and ball -- after the end of the qualifying rounds of the 14th Senior Rhythmic Gymnastics Asian Championships at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Thursday.

The 16-year-old Labadan, who trains in Hungary, finished sixth overall in the individual all-around qualifiers with a total score of 107.90 points, counting the clubs (24.45) and ribbons (28.65), in the competition organized by the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) and supported by the Philippine Sports Commission.

The pride of Butuan, Agusan del Norte will be among the 18 athletes set to compete in the all-around finals starting at 10 a.m. in the meet sanctioned by Asian Gymnastics Union.

Labadan, who copped a bronze medal in the 32nd Cambodia Southeast Asian Games early this month, also scored 28.20 points in securing the eighth and last slot in the ball event of the apparatus finals at the close of the four-day competition.

"A top 10 finish for Breanna will likely secure a ticket in the World Championships in Valencia, Spain in August," said competition manager Anna Carreon. "So we are praying she will do well tomorrow."

"We are all praying that she really does excel in the finals tomorrow of both of her events to make our country even more proud of her," added GAP president Cynthia Carrion.

"If we can fill the Ninoy Aquino Stadium tomorrow when Labadan competes, I believe she will be more encouraged to perform better," said Carrion in urging the hometown crowd to come over and root for the athlete.

Not as fortunate was compatriot Daniela dela Pisa, who skipped the hoops event during the opening of the event Wednesday, after mustering 65.75 points, including the clubs (20.20) and ribbon (21.80).

A gold medalist in the 2019 30th Philippine SEA Games, Dela Pisa finished 27th in the all-around in the 20-nation championships, which serve as the continental qualifiers for the FIG Rhythmic Artistic Gymnastics World Championships from Aug. 23 to 27 in Valencia, Spain.

Her best performance was in the ball event, scoring 23.75 points to place No. 21 where only the eight top finishers advance to the finals.