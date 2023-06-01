EcoOil-La Salle crushed Wangs Basketball @27 Striker-Letran with an 102-79 blowout win to clinch a direct flight to the semifinals of the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup at the Ynares Arena in Pasig City.

Kevin Quiambao triggered the Archers' huge run in the first half and finished with 13 points, five rebounds, and three steals.

The defending champions finished the elims with a 5-1 win-loss slate to join early semifinalist Marinerong Pilipino-San San Beda.

La Salle quickly built a 21-7 gap, but Letran responded by cutting the deficit to six.

Quiambao, Mark Nonoy, and Joaqui Manuel then unloaded a 30-13 barrage for a 55-32 halftime advantage. La Salle did not look back since.

The quarterfinals will kick off on Tuesday as Perpetual faces PSP Gymers at 2 p.m. and Letran battles CEU at 4 p.m.